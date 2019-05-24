2019 Poll Results: Sudarsan Pattnaik congratulates Naveen, Modi for massive wins

Puri: The globally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Thursday created two sculptures at Puri sea beach to congratulate Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their victories in the 2019 assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

The artist in the two separate murals created the portrait of the two winning leaders and congratulated them for their spectacular performances and massive victories.

My SandArt at Puri beach with message #OurCmOurHero . Congratulations Hon’ble @Naveen_Odisha Sir and @bjd_odisha for historic victory. pic.twitter.com/8AopBn3XnA — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) May 23, 2019



Congratulations Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Sir and @BJP4India on your historic victory in building stronger New India . My SandArt at Puri Beach in #Odisha with message #OurPmOurHero . pic.twitter.com/AKPsRyYZtw — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) May 23, 2019



Naveen Patnaik has continued his winning grip over Odisha with his party, BJD, and is set to become the chief minister for the fifth consecutive term.

Meanwhile, Narendra Modi also became the third prime minister of India, after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, who has been able to retain power for a second term with full majority in Lok Sabha.