2019 Poll debacle: CWC meet today, to decide on Rahul’s resignation

By pragativadinewsservice
CWC meet today on 2019 Poll debacle
New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will discuss party’s poll debacle today. Party president Rahul Gandhi is likely to press for his resignation,

Earlier, Rahul’s resignation offer was rejected by his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Several state unit chiefs of the party including Rahul Gandhi decided to quit taking moral responsibility for the landslide defeat.

These include Raj Babbar, the UP party chief, Karnataka campaign manager H.K. Patil, and Odisha chief Niranjan Patnaik.

Besides, almost nine former chief ministers of the Congress including M. Veerappa Moily, Ashok Chavan, Sushil Kumar Shinde, Sheila Dikshit, Bhopinder Singh Hooda, Digvijay Singh, Harish Rawat, Nabam Tuki and Mukul Sangma lost their respective constituencies in the intense poll battle.

However, Congress is all set to go into an introspection mode following the defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

