Hyderabad: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao today congratulated Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on his victory in the Assembly elections.

In a message through a press release, Rao conveyed his greetings to Naveen Patnaik on the conch party’s victory in the Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, BJD candidates were ahead in more than 100 of the 146 assembly seats in Odisha, which went to polls in four phases.