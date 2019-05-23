2019 Odisha Polls: PM Modi congratulates Naveen for yet another victory

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the victory of Biju Janata Dal in the parliamentary elections.

The Prime Minister took to his Twitter handle to extend his best wishes for Patnaik and the conch party.

Congratulations to Naveen Babu for yet another victory in Odisha. Wishing

him the very best for the next term. ଓଡିଶାରେ ପୁଣିଥରେ ବିଜୟ ପାଇଁ ନବୀନ ବାବୁଙ୍କୁ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ । ଆଗାମୀ ଶାସନକାଳ ପାଇଁ ତାଙ୍କୁ ଅଜସ୍ର ଶୁଭେଛା । @Naveen_Odisha — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2019



Naveen Patnaik, who is leading from both Bijepur and Hinjili assembly constituencies in the 2019 general elections in the state, assumed the Chief Minister’s position in the 2000 Odisha Assembly polls and continues to hold the chair uninterrupted.