2019 Odisha Polls: PM Modi congratulates Naveen for yet another victory

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the victory of Biju Janata Dal in the parliamentary elections.

The Prime Minister took to his Twitter handle to extend his best wishes for Patnaik and the conch party.

Naveen Patnaik, who is leading from both Bijepur and Hinjili assembly constituencies in the 2019 general elections in the state, assumed the Chief Minister’s position in the 2000 Odisha Assembly polls and continues to hold the chair uninterrupted.

