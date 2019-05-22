2019 LS polls: ECI launches Voter Helpline app to know real-time results

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Voter Helpline app
15

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has launched a new mobile application, Voter Helpline, to give citizens the access to know the real-time results of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Besides this, users can bookmark the candidates to get real-time results, informed ECI Official Spokesperson Sheyphali Sharan.

This app will allow users to easily find the information they are looking for. Citizens can browse the app based on their own interests and learn more about the Election Process in a more engaging way.

The app aims to provide a single point of service and information delivery to voters across the country.

Counting is scheduled to begin from 8 am on 23rd May 2019.                                                                           

The app provides the following facilities to Indian voters:

  • Electoral Search (#GoVerify your name in the electoral roll)
  • Submission of online forms for New Voter Registration, shifting to a different  the constituency, for Overseas Voters, Deletion or Objection in the electoral roll, correction of entries & Transposition within Assembly.
  • Register Complaints related to Electoral Services and track its disposal status
  • The FAQ on Voter, Elections, EVM, & Results
  • Service & Resources for Voters & Electoral Officers
  • Find the Election Schedule in your area
  • Find all the candidates, their profile, Income Statement, assets, criminal cases
  • Find the Polling Officials and call them: BLO, ERO, DEO and CEO
  • Click a selfie after Voting and get a chance to be featured in the Official Voter Helpline App Gallery
  • Download the list of Contesting candidates in PDF format and take the print out

 

 

