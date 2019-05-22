2019 LS polls: ECI launches Voter Helpline app to know real-time results

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has launched a new mobile application, Voter Helpline, to give citizens the access to know the real-time results of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Besides this, users can bookmark the candidates to get real-time results, informed ECI Official Spokesperson Sheyphali Sharan.

Get Authentic Lok Sabha results on official mobile app of Election Commission of India. Download the Voter Helpline App. Can bookmark your candidates to get realtime results. Counting to begin from 8am on 23rd May 2019 pic.twitter.com/gk0jNHk7Ut — Sheyphali Sharan (@SpokespersonECI) May 22, 2019



Can use this link to downloadhttps://t.co/ZecfGYNJKC — Sheyphali Sharan (@SpokespersonECI) May 22, 2019



This app will allow users to easily find the information they are looking for. Citizens can browse the app based on their own interests and learn more about the Election Process in a more engaging way.

The app aims to provide a single point of service and information delivery to voters across the country.

Counting is scheduled to begin from 8 am on 23rd May 2019.

The app provides the following facilities to Indian voters: