2019 General Elections: PM Modi, CM Naveen congratulate each other on poll victory

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his wishes on BJD’s performance in the 2019 Assembly polls in the state.

Patnaik took to Twitter and also congratulated the saffron party for the massive victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Thank you PM @narendramodi ji for your wishes on @bjd_odisha’s spectacular performance in #OdishaElections2019. Congratulate #NDA and @BJP4India for the huge victory in #LokSabhaElections2019. Look forward to working together for the people of #Odisha. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 23, 2019



Earlier in the evening, the Odisha CM spoke to PM Modi over telephone and congratulated him for the huge victory. The PM also congratulated Patnaik for his landslide victory.