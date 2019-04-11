2019 Elections: Tollywood celebrities get inked

Hyderabad: The first phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 has begun today across the county and Tollywood celebrities got inked after they used their right to vote.

Voting began for 91 seats in 20 Lok Sabha states including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Andaman, and the Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.

While voters started to line up at polling stations, among those queuing up early were celebrities, film stars, politicians and senior officials too.

Actor-politician Chiranjeevi his son and actor Ram Charan along with their family members cast their vote at Jubilee Hills Club.

Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli, and many other celebrities have stepped out to cast their votes.

<>

View this post on Instagram We got inked! Did you? #GoandVote A post shared by Jr NTR (@jrntr) on Apr 10, 2019 at 7:43pm PDT



</>

Baahubali director, SS Rajamouli took to his Instagram handle to share a photo of the inked fingers after voting.

<>



</>

Allu Arjun also shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, “Today is that 1 day which will decide how the next 1825 days should be.

<>



</>