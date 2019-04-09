2019 elections: Security beefed up in Maoist-infested areas of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Police has beefed up security arrangements in the Maoist-infested areas of the State ahead of the ensuing 2019 elections.

Adequate security measures are being made in order to provide necessary protection for all the voters, informed DGP In-charge of Odisha, Bijay Kumar Sharma.

According to reports, the decision has been taken as rebels have been trying to dissuade voters from participating in the elections and urging people to boycott the polls.

The Maoist-hit districts including Malkangiri, Koraput, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, and Rayagada have witnessed many such incidents where anti-poll posters have surfaced after the announcement of 2019 elections. The outlaw organisation also has a record of striking before polls in the past.

Sharma also informed that security personnel from paramilitary units like the CRPF and Border Security Force will also be deployed at the sensitive zones to maintain law and order during the polling.