2019 elections: BJD releases second list of candidates

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday declared the second list of candidates for the Assembly elections in Odisha.

The party will field Kishore Kumar Mohanty from Brajaraj Nagar in Bargarh while Arkesh Narayan Singh Deo will contest from Bolangir Assembly Constituency and Pradeep Behera from Loisinga constituency.

In Sambalpur district, the ruling party has picked Raseswari Panigrahi for Sambalpur assembly constituency while Rohit Pujari has been fielded from Rairakhol assembly constituency.

Similarly, the party has named Pitam Padhi for Pottangi Assembly Constituency in Koraput district while Pradip Kumar Dishari will contest from Lanjigarh in Kalahandi.

In Nabarangpur district, Prakash Chandra Majhi is BJD’s candidate from Jharigam Assembly Constituency while Mukunda Sodi will contest from Malkangiri assembly constituency.