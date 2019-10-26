2015 sexual harassment case: Delhi court acquits Sarvjeet Singh, Jasleen’s testimony found ‘untrustworthy’

New Delhi: The Delhi court has acquitted Sarvjeet Singh Bedi, who became a ‘villain’ and ‘pervert’, after a case for allegedly passing obscene remarks and threatening a college girl Jasleen Kaur in 2015 was registered against him.

Four years after being called a “pervert” in national media following a viral post, Delhi’s 28-year-old Saravjeet Singh has reportedly been acquitted of all charges.

Sonam Gupta, the assigned magistrate concluded that the prosecution failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubts and acquitted the youth from all charges. Reportedly, the judgement in the case suggests that the “testimony of the complainant is not trustworthy and casts doubt on the case of the prosecution”.

In August 2015, Jasleen, then a student at New Delhi’s St Stephen’s College, wrote a Facebook post with a picture of Saravjeet, alleging that she had been verbally abused and harassed by him on the streets of Tilak Nagar in West Delhi.

Taking cognisance of Jasleen’s post, the Delhi police had registered a case against Saravjeet and arrested him.

After social media highlighted the issue, Delhi Police filed a charge sheet against Sarvjeet under section 354A (Sexual Harassment), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

Following the event, news channels referred to him as “pervert” and “Delhi ka darinda” (Delhi’s demon).