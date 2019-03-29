200 litres country-made liquor seized in Kandhamal, one held

By pragativadinewsservice
Phulbani: Police on Thursday seized over 200 litres of country-made liquor from a forest in G Udayagiri in Kandhamal district and arrested one person in this connection.

The accused person, identified as Rabin Kumar Nayak, has been forwarded to court today, the police said.

According to sources, police yesterday conducted simultaneous raids across G Udayagiri area ahead of the upcoming elections. During the raids, cops apprehended Rabin in Uparamunda forest and seized over 200 litres of country-made liquor from the spot.

A case (42/19) has been registered against the arrested person, the police said and added that such raids will continue in the area to seize spurious liquor.

