200 flights cancelled following torrential rain in Mumbai

Mumbai: Two hundred flights were cancelled and the main runway shut at the airport due to incessant rain in the city here on Wednesday.

Mumbai city received the highest rainfall since July 1974 on Tuesday.

The local train services, however, resumed. According to reports, several other flights were being diverted to nearby location.

The runway was closed after midnight on Tuesday after a SpiceJet aircraft overshot the runway while landing amid heavy rains.

The secondary runway, though is still operational, the closure of the main runway has severely affected air traffic. Most of the flights are getting cancelled, delayed and diverted due to the inconvenience.

Media reports said some of the flights were diverted to Ahmedabad and Goa airports.

Authorities said passengers are advised to check their flight status in Mumbai owing to cancellations and delays due to rain. Meanwhile, train services on the Western Railway line were running normally on Wednesday. On the other hand, trains on the Central Railway were running as per the Sunday schedule.