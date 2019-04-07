20 passengers of Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express fall sick after eating meals

New Delhi: At least 20 passengers travelling in New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express were taken ill on Sunday after having meals served by the railways.

The affected includes kids were given medical aid at Gomoh and Bokaro stations and their condition was stated to be stable, a railway spokesperson said.

According to sources, the train left New Delhi station on Saturday evening and food was served to passengers at night. Soon after eating the food, passengers in coach no B 3, B 5, B 7 and B 9 started complaining about stomach ache, vomiting and loose motion.

As the condition of some of the passengers worsened, the train halted at Bokaro railway station. The train halted at Bokaro for an hour and it left the station after the affected passengers were provided medical aid.

The food samples have been collected by the IRCTC and railway officials are currently probing the matter, sources said.