20 killed as violence mars Afghan poll season

Kabul: At least 20 persons were killed and 50 others wounded in an attack that marred the start of Afghanistan’s election season on the weekend.

This comes close on the heels of Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani insisting that “peace is coming” to the war-torn nation.

Media reports said the violence occurred on the first day of campaigning for the upcoming presidential elections. The attack began around 4:40 pm (1210 GMT), when a huge blast struck near the office of Green Trend.

The interior ministry said the assault began when a suicide bomber detonated an explosives laden car at the entrance to the building. According to the interior ministry no group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Earlier on Sunday, Ghani kicked off his campaign by insisting “peace is coming,” after nearly 18 years of conflict.