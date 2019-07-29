20 killed as violence mars Afghan poll season

International
By pragativadinewsservice
20 killed
0

Kabul: At least 20 persons were killed and 50 others wounded in an attack that marred the start of Afghanistan’s election season on the weekend.

This comes close on the heels of Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani insisting that “peace is coming” to the war-torn nation.

Related Posts

Paris-based Odia sculptor Gadadhar Ojha to represent India…

Hong Kong police fire tear gas at ‘anti-triad’…

Myanmar jade mine landslide kills 13, rescue operation on

Media reports said the violence occurred on the first day of campaigning for the upcoming presidential elections. The attack began around 4:40 pm (1210 GMT), when a huge blast struck near the office of Green Trend.

The interior ministry said the assault began when a suicide bomber detonated an explosives laden car at the entrance to the building. According to the interior ministry no group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Earlier on Sunday, Ghani kicked off his campaign by insisting “peace is coming,” after nearly 18 years of conflict.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.