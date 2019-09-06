20 injured in bus-truck collision in Sundargarh

Rourkela: At least 20 persons were injured, four of them critically, after a bus collided with a truck near Chadrihariharpur in Kuanramunda on National Highway 143 in Sundargarh district today.

According to sources, the mishap occurred at around 12 pm today when the government-run city bus was en route to Jhurmura from Biramitrapur. The bus collided head-on with the truck coming from the opposite direction, leaving 20 persons of both the vehicles injured.

On being informed, police with the help of locals rescued the injured persons and admitted them to the Rourkela Government hospital for treatment. The police have launched a probe into the matter.