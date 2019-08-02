20 injured as bus overturns in Jagatsinghpur

By pragativadinewsservice
Jagatsinghpur: At least 20 passengers were injured after the bus they were travelling in met with an accident near Hajipur in Jagatsinghpur district on Friday.

According to initial reports, the private bus named Aviram (OD 05 AM 5644) was heading to Cuttack from Naugaon when the driver lost control over the wheels.

The bus skidded off the road and overturned. Upon being informed, police rushed to the spot.

The police with the help of locals rushed all the injured to Biridi hospital. The condition of four injured persons was stated to be critical.

Further investigation is underway into the matter, sources said.

pragativadinewsservice
