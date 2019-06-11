2 Odisha pilgrims killed in Nepal bus accident

Bhubaneswar: Two persons from Odisha were killed after a bus carrying Indian pilgrims was hit by a truck at Paurai forest area along the East-West Highway in Rautahat district (Nepal) on Monday midnight.

The deceased were identified as Bijay Kumar Jena (52) and Charan Bishal (54) of Khurda

According to police, the bus carrying around 60 pilgrims had halted at Mangalpur for the passengers to refresh when it was rammed from behind by the truck (Ko 1 Kha 2625) en route from Janakpur to Kathmandu, killing two on the spot and injuring 21.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.