2 Odisha pilgrims killed in Nepal bus accident

Headlines
By pragativadinewsservice
2 Odisha pilgrims
64

Bhubaneswar: Two persons from Odisha were killed after a bus carrying Indian pilgrims was hit by a truck at Paurai forest area along the East-West Highway in Rautahat district (Nepal) on Monday midnight.

The deceased were identified as Bijay Kumar Jena (52) and Charan Bishal (54) of Khurda

Related Posts

Rath yatra telecast rights bidding plan dropped: SJTA

Naveen meets PM Modi, President Kovind in New Delhi today

Odisha scientist Mrutyunjay Mahapatra appointed India’s…

According to police, the bus carrying around 60 pilgrims had halted at Mangalpur for the passengers to refresh when it was rammed from behind by the truck (Ko 1 Kha 2625) en route from Janakpur to Kathmandu, killing two on the spot and injuring 21.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.