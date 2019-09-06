2-month-old baby girl dies after administration of polio vaccine

Puri: Tension erupted in Rebana-Nuagaon Community Health Centre (CHC) following the death of a 2-month-old baby girl due to alleged medical negligence.

The deceased girl is the daughter of Smrutiranjan Biswal and Jyotsnarani Biswal of Naranpur village in Puri district.

According to sources, the baby was administered with polio vaccination at the Brahmagiri Primary Health Centre on Wednesday.

After being vaccinated the health condition of the two-and-a-half-year-old girl deteriorated and she was admitted to Nuagaon CHC for treatment yesterday. However, she succumbed to the sickness at the CHC.

On being informed, police reached the spot in order to pacify the agitators, sources said.

Following this, the deceased’s family members and other locals created ruckus in the hospital and staged a dharna demanding immediate and stern action against the persons responsible for the negligence.