2 missing, 38 rescued after boat capsizes in West Bengal

West Bengal: A total of 38 people were rescued and two remained missing after a boat carrying at least 40 people capsized on the Rupnarayan river in East Medinipur district on Monday

As per reports, the boat was travelling from Mayachar to Donipour in Mahishadal when the mishap occurred.

Sources said the boat was hit by sudden high tide due to which it turned over leading to the accident.

Rescue operations are being conducted by personnel from the local Mahishadol and Tamluk police stations. So far 38 people have been rescued and rushed to Shyampur hospital, informed sources.

However, the rescue operation is underway to trace the missing victims.