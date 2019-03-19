2 killed as under-construction building collapses in Karnataka

By pragativadinewsservice
2 killed as under-construction building collapses in Karnataka
Dharwad: At least two persons were killed and several others injured after an under-construction building collapsed at Dharwad in Karnataka on Tuesday.

The rescue operation was underway and eight persons were extricated from under the debris of the multi-storey building, according to a senior police official.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy expressed shock over the mishap.

“Shocked to learn about the collapse of an under-construction building in Dharwad. I have instructed the Chief Secretary to supervise rescue operations. I have also directed the CS to send additional resources and expert rescuers by a special flight to #Dharwad,” he wrote on his Twitter.

“The rescue operation is on and five people have been extricated, so far, from the debris. I have instructed the concerned officials to be on location,” he added.

