2 killed, 6 hurt as truck hits Bolero in Keonjhar

By pragativadinewsservice
Keonjhar: Two persons were killed while six others sustained critical injuries after the Bolero they were travelling in was hit by a truck on NH-20 near Marshapal Chhak in Keonjhar district last night.

The deceased were identified as Mohit Pandit and Moti Singh of Guna district in Madhya Pradesh.

According to reports, the car carrying around 11 persons was en route to Guna district of Madhya Pradesh from Gaya in Bihar when the vehicle was hit by a speeding truck near Marshapal Chhak.

While two died on the spot, six others suffered critical injuries.

On being informed, police along with the fire service personnel reached the spot and rescued the victims to the Anandapur sub-divisional hospital.

