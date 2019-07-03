2 killed, 2 hurt in separate road mishaps

Sundargarh/Mayurbhanj: Two persons were killed while two others received critical injuries in two separate road mishaps in Sundargarh and Mayurbhanj districts on Wednesday.

In the first incident, two persons were killed after being hit by an unknown vehicle near Tensa Ghat in Bonai of Sundargarh district. The identities of the deceased were not ascertained immediately.

In another incident, two motorcyclists sustained critical injuries after they were hit by a speeding truck near Purunapani Chhak under Town police station in Mayurbhanj district.

According to sources, the duo was travelling on the motorcycle when they were hit by the speeding truck. On being informed, police reached the spot and admitted the injured to Rairangpur hospital.