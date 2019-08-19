2 employees suspended for providing Net connection to Geelani during blackout

Srinagar: Two BSNL employees were suspended after they allegedly provided internet connections to the separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

Reports said the Internet connection was active at Geelani’s residence where he is under house arrest. The matter came to the fore after the secessionist leader tweeted from his account.

A communication blackout was imposed in the Valley following abrogation of Article 370. Mobile, landline and Internet services were suspended to avoid dissemination of fake news and anti-India propaganda.