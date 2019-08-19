2 employees suspended for providing Net connection to Geelani during blackout

HeadlinesNational
By pragativadinewsservice
2 employees suspended
19

Srinagar: Two BSNL employees were suspended after they allegedly provided internet connections to the separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

Related Posts

Lithuania can be important partner in Make in India…

Thundershower and lightning alert for 5 Odisha dists

Special Team Formed To Look After Jaga-Balia At SCBMCH

Reports said the Internet connection was active at Geelani’s residence where he is under house arrest. The matter came to the fore after the secessionist leader tweeted from his account.

A communication blackout was imposed in the Valley following abrogation of Article 370. Mobile, landline and Internet services were suspended to avoid dissemination of fake news and anti-India propaganda.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Lithuania can be important partner in Make in India…

Thundershower and lightning alert for 5 Odisha dists

Special Team Formed To Look After Jaga-Balia At SCBMCH

1 of 6,300