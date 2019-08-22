2.66 lakh ineligible KALIA beneficiaries indentified so far: Agri Minister

Bhubaneswar: Around 2.66 lakh ineligible Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) beneficiaries have been identified so far, Agriculture Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo said on Thursday.

Soon after a reviewing high-level meeting on KALIA scheme at Krushi Bhawan here, the Agriculture Minister informed media persons that 72 per cent of the scrutiny has been completed and 2.66 lakh beneficiaries out of 36.88 lakh applicants have been found ineligible so far.

“Nodal officers were engaged at Panchayat, block and district levels for verification of the KALIA beneficiary list. Till date, 72 percent of the verification has been completed. Earlier the deadline was August 14 which was later extended till August 27. Till August 14, scrutiny was done of 13 lakh beneficiaries. The exact figure will be out once the verification is completed by August 31,” the Minister said.

He further added that apart from the exclusion process, the gram panchayat-level nodal officers have been strictly instructed to ensure not a single eligible beneficiary should be deprived of the benefit during scrutiny.

When asked about the process of refund from the fake ones already benefitted from the scheme, the Minister said that the verification process will continue till August 31 and the state government will take the future course of action after the final verification data is received.