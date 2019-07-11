2.6 lakh cases of Crime against Children in 3 years

New Delhi: As many as 2,60,553 cases of Crime against Children were reported between 2014 and 2016, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Zubin Irani informed on Thursday.

“As per the information provided by National Crime Records Bureau, a total of 89423, 94172 and 106958 cases were reported in the country under Crime against Children during 2014, 2015 and 2016 respectively,” told in Rajya Sabha today.

She said a total of 35881, 45473 and 55384 cases were pending investigation at the end of the years 2014, 2015 and 2016 respectively. Similarly, a total of 130925, 165853 and 204100 cases were pending trial at the end of the years 2014, 2015 and 2016 respectively.

“The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Amendment Bill, 2019 was introduced in Lok Sabha on 08.01.2019 and the Bill stands lapsed on dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha,” she further said.

The WCD Minister said Section 43 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO Act) provides that the Central Government and every State Government shall take all measures to give wide publicity to the provisions of the Act.

“The Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD), has taken various steps from time to time to create awareness of the provisions of the POCSO Act through electronic and print media, consultations, workshops and training programmes with stakeholders concerned,” she added.