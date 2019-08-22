19-year-old girl set ablaze by jilted lover in Bhadrak

Bhadrak: A 19-year-old girl sustained critical burn injuries after she was set ablaze by her jilted lover in Basudebpur area of Bhadrak district last night.

According to sources, the girl was on her way to home when the accused, Siddharth, blocked her way in order to put forth a love proposal. Triggered by the girl’s refusal, the accused youth pulled her aside before pouring petrol on her and setting on her fire. The youth fled from the spot after the incident.

On hearing the girl’s scream, locals rushed to her help and immediately rushed to Basudebpur hospital. However, she was later shifted to the Bhadrak hospital after her health condition deteriorated.

Doctors have stated the girl’s condition to critical as she sustained 60%-70% of burn injuries.

While the victim’s family alleged that the youth used to harass her by professing his love repeatedly, police reached the hospital to record the girl’s statement and began probe.