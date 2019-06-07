19 killed in dust storm, lightning in Uttar Pradesh

By pragativadinewsservice
19 killed in dust storm
Lucknow: Dust storm and lightning have taken lives of at least 19 in various parts of Uttar Pradesh, according to state Relief commissioner on Friday.

The UP Relief commissioner said:”While six persons died in Mainpuri, three persons each died in Etah and Kasganj and one each in Moradabad, Badaun, Pilibhit, Mathura, Kannauj, Sambhal and Ghaziabad”. All these incidents are related to dust storm and lightning, he said.

Reports said different regions of the state witnessed dust storms late on Thursday evening. Several trees were uprooted and walls collapsed under the impact of the gale storm.

As many as 41 persons were injured in Mainpuri district alone in the dust storm.

Principal Secretary Information Awanish Awasthi said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the officials to take all necessary measures to provide relief to the affected persons.

Ministers  in charge of concerned districts have been directed to oversee relief operations, Awasthi said.

pragativadinewsservice
