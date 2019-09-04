19 killed in blast at firecracker factory in Punjab’s Gurdaspur

Punjab: As many as 19 people were killed and 15 others injured in a blast that took place in a firecracker factory in Gurdaspur in Punjab on Wednesday. The actual cause behind the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

The incident took place at around 4 pm in the unit located in a residential area in Gurdaspur’s Batala, Inspector General (Border Range) SPS Parmar said.

The impact of the explosion was so intense that the factory was completely destroyed and nearby buildings, including a car workshop, suffered extensive damage.

The structure, in which the firecracker factory was being run, was a three-storey which also crumbled. Several people were feared trapped under the debris, officials said, adding that the rescue operation was underway.

Reportedly, teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed for the rescue operation. Senior officials of the district administration and police are on the spot to take stock of the situation.

Taking note of casualty, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Sing has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the severely injured who were referred to Amritsar Medical College. The Punjab CM also announced Rs 25,000 for those with minor injuries.

Singh further directed both the civil and police administration of Gurdaspur district to extend all possible help to the families of the victims.