Cairo: At least 19 people have died and another 30 injured after a car crash caused an explosion in Cairo of Egypt today.

The deceased and the injured persons have not been identified.

According to sources, the blast happened when a car driving against traffic on Cairo’s Nile corniche road collided with three other cars.

Shortly after the explosion, blazing cars could be seen in the roadway as passers-by struggled to help the injured, sources added.