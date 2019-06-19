19 awarded life imprisonment in 2007 murder case in Ganjam

Berhampur: A local court here on Wednesday convicted 19 persons and sentenced them to life imprisonment in connection with 2007 Maheswar Sasmal murder case.

As per the case diary, Maheswar Sasmal of Kulata village in Ganjam district involved in a series of criminal activities. Later, a peace committee was formed at the village.

Meanwhile, the 19 members of the peace committee had attacked Maheswar in 2007, leading to his death. The police had registered a case and arrested all the 19 accused. However, they were later released on conditional bail.

Hearing the case, the additional district judge (first class) awarded the arrested 19 persons to imprisonment for life. Among the 19, one accused has reportedly died during the trial period.

The court pronounced the verdict on the basis of the statements of 12 witnesses.