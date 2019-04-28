1,89,455 differently-abled voters to cast vote in phase-IV polls in Odisha: CEO

Bhubaneswar: As many as 95,00,635 voters including 49,01,079 male, 45,98,979 female and 545 belonging to the third gender will cast their votes in the fourth phase polls in Odisha on Monday.

Addressing a press meet, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar said, “Voting will take place in six Lok Sabha and 41 Assembly constituencies in eight districts tomorrow.”

“A total of 10,792 booths have been set up for polling out of which 3092 has been identified as sensative. The voters will decide the fate of 52 Lok Sabha and 336 assembly candidates. As many as 1,89,455 differently-abled voters will exercise their franchise tomorrow,” informed the CEO.

He said web-casting will be done in 1126 polling stations while CCTV cameras have been installed in 554 booths. Similarly, 595 polling stations will have micro-observers.

While 105 polling stations will be fully controlled by women, four booths will be supervised by differently-abled officials. As many as 72,363 polling officials have been appointed for the fourth phase polls.

“Special attention will be given to Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency by deploying additional police forces. Movement of political personalities will be monitored and action will be taken against outsiders if they don’t leave the area by today evening,” the CEO added.