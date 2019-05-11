18 relief distribution centres to remain open: BMC

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to open only 18 number of temporary relief distribution centres out of 67, under eight sectors like Infocity, Xavier, Kuakhai, Khandagiri, Airport, Smart District, Cuttack Road and Lingaraj.

Till today 37 centres were functioning across the city as temporary relief distribution as 30 were announced closed by the civic body. All the above 67 temporary relief distribution centres were opened under 13 sectors across the city on May 6. They were under the supervision of senior administrative officers for the distribution of Chief Minister Special Assistance for the victims of the very severe cyclonic storm Fani. Today BMC reached the cumulative figure of 82,645.

Till today total 18,354 beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act and State Food Security Scheme have received 9,177 quintals of rice as each beneficiary family is entitled to have 50 kg rice under the assistance.

The Multi-Agency Control Room today till 8.30 pm received 1,241 complaints so far. Today by late evening 122 complaints were registered out of which 81 were for cutting of trees and rest were for water supply.

Meanwhile, the City Health Office today did fogging in Gosagareswar and Annie House Squares and Bhimatangi BDA Colony.