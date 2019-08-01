18-month-old girl’s body found near Luna river in Kendrapara

Kendrapara: The body of a one-and-a-half-year-old girl was found under mysterious circumstances near Luna river in Karanja village of Kendrapara district today.

According to sources, some locals spotted the body of the girl child in this morning and alerted the police. The mother of the child has been identified as Sasmita Sethi of Karanja village.

According to the villagers, Sasmita had a quarrel with her husband, who is an alcoholic, last night. Later, she went out of the house with her daughter.

While the body of the girl child was found, her mother remained untraceable. The police rushed to the spot and recovered the body. A probe has been launched into the matter.

As the exact cause of the girl’s death is yet to be ascertained, the police await the post-mortem report to throw light on the matter, sources added.