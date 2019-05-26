18 hurt as bus hits roadside tree on NH 56

By pragativadinewsservice
bus hits roadside tree
Sonepur: At least 18 persons received injuries after the bus they were travelling dashed into a roadside tree near Basudevpali on NH-56 (Khurda-Bolangir road) in Sonepur district.

According to sources, the bus carrying around 30 passengers was en route to Bhubaneswar from Bolangir when the driver of the bus lost control over the wheels and dashed into a roadside tree near Basudevpali.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot and admitted the injured to the nearby hospital.

However, the exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

In another such road mishap, a Bolero caught fire soon after hitting a roadside tree near Kareidhuan near Saintala police limits in Bolangir district.  While the vehicle was completely damaged in the mishap, the driver managed to escaped unhurt.

 

