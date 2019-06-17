17th Lok Sabha proceedings: Bhartuhari Mahatab takes oath in Odia as PM applauds

New Delhi: While the 17th Lok Sabha commenced its proceedings on Monday, linguistic diversity was on display. Bhartuhari Mahatab and Pratap Chandra Sarangi took oath as members of Lok Sabha in their regional languages.

The linguistic diversity of India was on display as the pro-tem Speaker Virendra Kumar administered the oath to newly-elected members.

As Bhartruhari Mahtab of BJD who won from Cuttack Lok Sabha constituency took the oath in Odia, he was applauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other members of the house. Similarly, Pratap Chandra Sarangi took the oath in Sanskrit.

The swearing-in of all the other members were conducted after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath in Hindi.

Some members of parliament (MPs) preferred to take oath in various regional languages.

Protem Speaker Virendra Kumar was sworn in earlier today by the President in Rashtrapati Bhawan on the first day of the maiden session of the 17th Lok Sabha.

The election for Speaker of the Lok Sabha will take place on June 19 and President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint session of Parliament on June 20.

The Union Budget will be presented by the new government on July 5.