176 Maharashtra MLAs have criminal records: ADR

176 Maharashtra MLAs
Mumbai: The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has found that 176 newly-elected MLAs in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly are facing criminal charges.

The advocacy group on Saturday said affidavits of 285 of the total 288 MLAs are found that 62 per cent (176 MLAs) have criminal cases pending against them while 40 per cent (113 MLAs) have serious criminal cases.

The ADR, however, said affidavits of the remaining three MLAs could not be analysed as their completed documents were not available on the Election Commission’s website.

