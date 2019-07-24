174 die in Bihar, Assam floods; Delhi braces for rain in 48 hours

New Delhi: At least 174 persons have died in Bihar and Assam floods even as the national capital Delhi is bracing up for rain in next 48 hours.

According to reports, 106 people have died so far in Bihar floods and 80.55 lakh people remain affected in the state due to heavy downpour. The death toll has touched 68 in Assam floods with over 28 lakh people affected due to incessant rains.

The Kaziranga National Park has been badly affected due to the heavy rains. Till now, a total of 204 animals have been killed, which include 15 rhinos.

The financial capital Mumbai which was experiencing a week-long dry spell, has been receiving heavy downpour since Tuesday night. The rainfall has affected road and rail traffic.

According to Met office, there is some good news for Delhiites who are reeling under intense heat. The national capital is likely to get moderate rains accompanied by thunderstorm.