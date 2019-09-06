17 migrant labourers rescued from Rourkela rly station

Rourkela: As many as 17 migrant labourers were rescued by Rourkela police and Labour department near Rourkela railway station on Friday.

The middleman has been identified as Santosh Yadav and the rescued workers have been identified to be the residents of Bihar.

Acting on a tip-off, the police party along with Labour department personnel conducted a raided near the Steel City railway station and rescued the labourers. The labourers were engaged in a private company in Kunarmunda area in the district, it was learnt.

However, the accused middle man managed to escape from the place during the raid. A manhunt is underway to nab him, sources in the police said.