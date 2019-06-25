17 grams brown sugar seized in Khurda, 1 held

Khurda: Police on Tuesday seized 17 grams of brown sugar from Gurujang area in Khurda district and arrested one person in this connection.

The peddler has been identified as Chhabindra Pradhan.

Acting on reliable inputs about the illegal activity, cops conducted a raid in the area on Tuesday morning and seized brown sugar worth nearly Rs 1,70,000 from Chhabindra’s house. The cops also arrested the person in this connection.

Reportedly, Chhabindra was earlier arrested for his involvement in the brown sugar smuggling cases.

A case was registered against the accused under the relevant Sections of the IPC and he will be forwarded to court, police sources said.