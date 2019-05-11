17 Gold Label athletes to shine at TATA Consultancy Services World 10K Bengaluru

Bengaluru: With just over a week left before the Race Day, Tata Consultancy Services World 10K Bengaluru announced the final line-up for the 2019 edition of the IAAF Gold Label race.

2017 World Marathon Champion and 2018 Asian Games Gold medalist Rose Chelimo and Mathew Kimeli further add teeth to the already strong staring line in the women and men’s field respectively.

A total of 17 Gold Label athletes, nine men and eight women, will be seen at the starting line on May 19. Seven of the 12 international elite men have personal best timings which are below the course record of 27:44 set by Geoffrey Kamworor way back in 2014 edition. Add to it, four of the 10 international elite women’s personal bests too are below the course record of 31:19 set by Agnes Tirop in the last edition. The Kenyan is returning to the city to defend her title.

For Tirop, her biggest competition could be Bahrain’s Chelimo who will be looking to surprise one and all at the event where she returns after two years. In the 2016 edition, Chelimo stood fifth in the race, but since then her career graph has taken an upward trajectory winning the 2017 Marathon World Championships and Asian Games Gold medalist in Marathon.

Kenya’s Mathew Kimeli also enters the field as the fastest runner in the competition. Just about two weeks back, Kimeli won the UAE Healthy Kidney 10K at 27:45. With a PB of 27:11, Kimeli will be the fastest athlete on the start line of the Bengaluru race. He achieved his best in Prague in September 2017 and went on to better the 28-minute barrier on three further occasions in 2018, of which 27:19 was his best time in New York in April 2018.

The US$213,000 event will also five debutants in the category including two Indian men; Pradeep Singh Chaudhary and Ranjeet Kumar Patel; and Parul Chaudhary in women’s category. Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey and Volha Mazuronak from Belarus will also make their debut being a part of the international elite women’s field. Letesenbet comes to the event at the back of three podium finishes; 1st in 10,000M Ethiopian Championships, 3rd at World Championships Cross and 2nd at Ethiopian Championships Cross. She has twice been the World Junior Cross Championships (2015, 2017).

10K World Record holder Joyciline Jepkosgei and Caroline Kipkirui have pulled out due to injuries.

MEN ELITE ATHLETES TCS WORLD 10K BANGALORE

Mathew Kimeli KEN/1998 27:11 GOLD Geoffrey Koech KEN/1993 27:18 GOLD Vincent Kiprotich KEN/1999 27:21 Kaan Kigen Ozbilen TUR/1986 27:25 GOLD Birhanu Legese ETH/1994 27:34 GOLD Abraham Cheroben BRN/1992 27:35 GOLD Bedan Karoki KEN/1990 27:37 GOLD Andamlak Belihu ETH/1998 27:48 GOLD Mande Bushendich UGA/1997 27:56 Aweke Ayalew BRN/1993 28:30 GOLD Daniel Chaves BRA/1988 28:46 Paul Tanui KEN/1990 28:47 GOLD

IAAF CONTINENTAL QUOTA INDIAN ELITES

Abhishek Pal IND/1997 30:12 Lakshmanan G IND/1990 30:30 Pradeep Singh Chaudhary IND/1990 debut Ranjeet Kumar Patel IND/1993 debut

WOMEN ELITE ATHLETES TCS WORLD 10K BANGALORE

Agnes Tirop KEN/1995 30:50 GOLD Tsehay Gemechu ETH/1998 30:15 GOLD Senbere Teferi ETH/1995 30:38 GOLD Evaline Chirchir KEN/1998 30:43 GOLD Netsanet Gudeta ETH/1996 31:35 GOLD Alia Mohd Saeed EAU/1993 31:36 GOLD Rose Chelimo BRN/1989 32:04 GOLD Dera Dida ETH/1996 33:00 GOLD Letesenbet Gidey ETH/1998 debut Volha Mazuronak BLR/1989 debut

IAAF CONTINENTAL QUOTA INDIAN ELITES