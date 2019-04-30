17 girls from Odisha rescued in AP while being trafficked

Bhubaneswar: Police along with Childline officials have rescued nearly 17 girls from a railway station in Andhra Pradesh while being allegedly trafficked to Mumbai.

The victims were identified as residents of Keonjhar and Gajapati districts.

Acting on reliable inputs about the trafficking, the cops with the help of Childline officials carried out a search operation at a railway station in Andhra Pradesh. During the search, the cops rescued the girls from the railway station.

The girls were brought to the police station and the officials were trying to establish contact with the families of the rescued girls. A probe in this regard is underway, sources said.