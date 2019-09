Balasore: A 17 feet King Cobra was rescued from a poultry farm in Singakhutna village of Balasore district late night on Saturday.

According to sources, the owner of the poultry farm, Prashant Kumar Jena spotted the reptile and immediately informed the forest officials. Subsequently, a team led by wildlife warden of Nilagiri forest division, Prakash Mardaraj rescued the snake with the help of villagers.

Later, the snake was released in Kuldiha forest today.