17 coordinators appointed to help Indians leave Libya: Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday said that India has appointed 17 coordinators in the capital Tripoli to help Indians leave Libya.

Swaraj, in her official Twitter Handle, said Indian Embassy is helping them with Exit Visa even in cases where their visa has expired. She said, presently, the airport is operational. She urged Indians in Libya to avail this opportunity.

Efforts to evacuate all Indians have been underway ever since tensions rose in Tripoli on April 4, when Khalifa Haftar announced an attack on the Libyan capital to capture the region from the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA).

Earlier, the Minister had asked Indians living in Tripoli in Libya to leave the war-ravaged country immediately as Government of India will not be able to evacuate them later.