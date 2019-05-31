16th Odisha Legislative Assembly: Speaker To Be Elected Tomorrow

By pragativadinewsservice
16th Odisha Legislative Assembly
Bhubaneswar: As the oath-taking of newly-elected MLAs of 16th Odisha Legislative Assembly concluded, the process for the election of Speaker began today.

A notice in this regard has been sent to the Assembly secretary today. The elections will be held at 11 am on Saturday when the Vidhan Sabha session commences.

“As per Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s proposal, we have submitted a notice to the Assembly secretary in favour of Digapahandi MLA Surjya Narayan Patro for the post of Odisha Assembly Speaker,” informed State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukh here today.

The former minister Surjya Narayan Patro is expected to be elected uncontested as the Speaker of Odisha Assembly, as no other name has been submitted to the Assembly Secretary, he added.

Currently, Barachana MLA Amar Prasad Satpathy is the pro tem speaker of Odisha Assembly till the elections for the post of Speaker are held. He administered the oath to 146 elected legislators including CM Patnaik in the House for two days.

pragativadinewsservice
