16th Assembly session: Eventful in many respects, Gandhi-Godse issue takes centre stage

Bhubaneswar: The sixteenth assembly’s first session was eventful in many respects which spread over 25 days. Five government bills were passed during the session.

Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro adjourned the House five days before the schedule as there was no urgent business for transaction.

The assembly session was stormy as BJD had virtually gifted one Rajya Sabha seat to BJP. The Congress members, though limited to 9 MLAs only, could manage to attack the government on different issues. They were sore over the way Ashwini Kumar Baishnab was doled out the post of Rajya Sabha.

The party criticised the BJD and the BJP over the issue and was furious over the suicide of farmers and sexual exploitation of minor girls.

The issue of misbehaviour of a legislator at a private hospital and Gandhi-Godse issue relating to the observance of 150th anniversary of the father of the nation had taken the centre stage. The House witnessed uproarious scenes over glorification of Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi. The members also raised questions over the patriotism of RSS.

Addressing the session, Governor of Odisha Prof Ganeshi Lal presented the growing picture of the state in all spheres. Finance minister Niranjan Pujari presented the budget of Rs 1.39 lakh crore. The government placed supplementary demand before the House for redeeming the amount borrowed from different agencies to dole out money to farmers on KALIA scheme.

The sixteenth assembly session also elected new Speaker, deputy speaker and leader of the opposition. A number of new ministers were seen fumbling during question sessions in the House. The session had discussed 12 adjournment and other motions. The assembly had taken up 2004 starred and 2416 non-starred questions.

Moreover, the assembly session paid homage to five former ministers and three police personnel.