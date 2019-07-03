165 kg of ganja seized in Malkangiri, two held

Malkangiri: Mudulipada Police have seized 165 kg of ganja near Goudaguda Chhak here during patrolling last night and arrested two persons in this connection.

The arrested were identified as Ranjit Sikdar (30) and Subash Khara (37).

According to sources, Mudulipada Police was on night patrol when they intercepted a suspicious Maruti Suzuki Celerio car near Goudaguda Chhak. During the search, the police found 165 kg of ganja and seized it.

Three mobile phones, the vehicle used in the transportation of the contraband were seized and the persons involved in the illegal trade were arrested, the police said.

A case (45/19) has been registered against the accused persons under Sections 20 (b)(ii)(C)/25/27-A/29 NDPS Act and forwarded to court today, the police added.