16 middlemen/agents arrested in Odisha today

Bhubaneswar: As many as 16 middlemen/agents have been arrested from as many as eight districts of Odisha on Sunday. As per the direction of BK Sharma, DGP, Special drive against middlemen/agents is continuing statewide in different Hospitals, Medical Colleges, Blood Banks, Dispensaries and Regional transport offices.

DGP has categorically instructed the Supdts. Of Police and DCPs to register specific cases against the middlemen/agents and arrest them promptly on the basis of evidence who are found cheating people in the hospitals and transport offices. In pursuance of the above, 16 number of middle men and dalals have been arrested today on September 29, 2019 as follows.

Sl No. District Persons arrested in Hospital Persons arrested in RTO 1 Jajpur – 2 2 Nayagarh 1 – 3 Boudh 1 – 4 Kalahandi 2 – 5 Nuapada – 2 6 Keonjhar 2 – 7 Mayurbhanj 1 – 8 Cuttack UPD 5 – Total 12 4

Investigation of these cases shall focus on establishing linkages of middlemen with others including owners of nursing homes, diagnostic centres, health officials, Transport operators and Transport officials etc, so that appropriate legal action can be taken against them.

DGP has further directed that the drive against middlemen/agents shall continue on a daily basis under the direct supervision of Superintendents of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police. They have been directed to submit Situation Report (SITREP) on a daily basis regarding action taken in different districts.