16 kg ganja seized in Nabarangpur, two smugglers held

By pragativadinewsservice
ganja seized
6

Nabarangpur: Chhatisgarh police today seized 16 kg of ganja near Chandahandi area in Nabarangpur district and after chasing down two smugglers.

The accused persons have been identified as Chaitanya Nag (24) and Abhimanyu Majhi(26) of the same district.

According to sources, a team of police was conducting patrolling near Dhuruwapara area of Chattisgarh this morning, when they intercepted two motorcyclists on suspicion. Upon search, the cops found their bags stashed with cannabis.

In an attempt to escape arrest, they tried to flee the spot. But the police team chased down the duo near Chandahandi area in Nabarangpur, informed a police official.

Two bags filled with ganja weighing around 16 kg along with two motorcycles with registration numbers have been seized from them, the police further added.

The value of the seized contraband is estimated to be Rs 64,000. Cases under relevant sections have been registered against the accused persons and forwarded to Raipur court, sources said.

pragativadinewsservice
