16 dead, over 1.3 lakh shifted to safer locations in Maharashtra floods

Mumbai: The floods in Maharashtra have taken the lives of 16 persons affecting over 1.3 lakh who were shifted to safer locations, officials said.

According to reports, few districts in Western Maharashtra have been worst affected. The gates of the dam near Sangli will be opened further to release excess water which could lead to more flooding in the surrounding areas, authorities said.

Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil has rushed to Kolhapur on Wednesday to take stock of the situation. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is likely to do an aerial survey today.

Reports said 22 National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) teams were pressed into service. The Navy and Air Force have also joined the relief operations. The Mumbai-Bangalore highway was closed near Sangli and Satara.