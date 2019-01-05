15th Finance Commission to Visit Odisha from Jan 8-11

Bhubaneswar: The 15th Finance Commission led by its Chairman NK Singh will visit Odisha from January 8 to 11 and hold discussions on the state’s finances and other issues.

The Chairman and Members will hold detailed meetings with the State Governments led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik about the State’s finances and other issues.

There will be meetings of the Commission with the representatives of the Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) of Odisha. The Commission will also hold meetings with the representatives of Trade Bodies Associations of Industries of Odisha and with representatives of political parties.

The Commission will undertake field visits to take stock of the State Governments poverty eradication programme–Odisha Livelihood Mission (OLM), an autonomous society under the aegis of the Odisha government.

It will also visit the Self Health Groups (SHGs), Drinking Water Projects, Cyclone Shelters, and other development projects of the State Government. The Commission will also review the works undertaken by the Chilka Development Authority as well as Wet Land Research Centre.